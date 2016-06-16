Center for Communication Lines Up Landgraf for Stanton Award

John Landgraf, CEO of FXNetworks and FX Productions, will be honored at the annual Center for Communication (CFC) luncheon Sept. 29. The event, described by CFC as a “toast/roast,” happens at the Pierre Hotel in Manhattan, with the recipient getting the Frank Stanton Award for Excellence in Communication.

“John is the kind of rare leader who is highly respected by creators and executives alike—not only for his vision and patience in identifying and cultivating talent, but for his candid assessments of the future of the industry,” said Center for Communication chairman David J. Barrett. “We are honored to present John with our founder’s namesake award.”

Related: Next TV SF--Network Brands More Important Than Ever, FX Execs Say

Landgraf is a deeply respected programmer, having shepherded acclaimed shows such as Louie, The Americans, Fargo, American Horror Story and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. FX Networks has garnered 16 Emmys in just the past two years under his leadership.

A 12-year veteran of FX, Landgraf began as president of entertainment in 2004, and was promoted to president and general manager of FX Networks in 2005 before being named CEO in 2013. Landgraf oversees FX Networks, including FX, FXM, FXX, FX Productions and digital VOD platform FXNOW.

Related: 21st Century Fox Cable Networks Post Gains

The non-profit Center, founded by former CBS president Dr. Frank Stanton, is “dedicated to inspiring and educating students seeking careers in media,” according to its mission statement.