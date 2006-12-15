Census Bureau Predicts Media Consumption

The U.S. Census Bureau predicts that Americans will spend almost half their time (3,518 hours) in 2007 consuming some form of media. The government also predicts the price of multichannel video will rise over the next four years from a projected $282.92 per year in 2006 to $320.81 in 2009.



TV leads the way with a total of 65 days spent watching, followed by 41 days listening to the radio. Other media pursuits include the Internet, newspapers, and personal music devices, like IPods.



But that TV use is flat from 2006 projections, with broadcast viewing projected to decline--after a projected uptick in 2005--balanced by a projected rise in cable and satellite viewership. Broadcast viewership is projected to drop from 684 hours in 2006 to 678 hours in 2007, then drop again before ticking up a tad in 2009 to 681.



Cable and satellite viewership, by contrast, is projected to increase from 869 hours in 2005 to 871 in 2007, rising to 891 hours in 2008 before dropping back to 881 hours. Interactive TV and wireless content is projected to almost triple from the average 15 hours in 2005 to 42 hours by 2009.



The price of cable and satellite is projected to increase from $269.85 in 2005 to $282.92 in 2006 to $296.02 in 2007 to $308.40 in 2008 to $320.81 in 2009.