Celtics/Magic Game 7 Draws 8.4 Million Viewers To TNT

A record 8.4 million viewers tuned in to watch the Orlando Magic defeat the Boston Celtics in their Game 7 second round match-up on TNT Saturday night. The viewer total and 5.9 million household total set a record as the most-watched second round NBA playoff game in cable TV history.

The game pulled a 5.2 household rating, according to Nielsen Fast Nationals, making it the highest rated game of the playoffs so far on either broadcast or cable.

TNT averaged a 3.3 for 13 second round games, a 14% improvement over last year's playoffs. The first two rounds on TNT (36 games) have averaged a 2.6 HH rating, an 8% increase as well as growth across key adult and male demos. The male 25-54 demo has seen the biggest increase, with a 1.5 million average, a 13% increase.

The record-breaking Game 7 follows the most-watched round one game in cable TV history, Game 7 between the Celtics and Chicago Bulls, which attracted 6.9 million viewers.

The network's coverage of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers gets underway Wednesday night at 8 p.m.