Celebrity Apprentice Back on for January 3

With all due to respect to Comedy Central, “Indecision 2008” may now refer to when exactly NBC is going to debut its “celebrity” version of The Apprentice.

The network said Thursday the show will now premiere on Thursday, January 3 at 9.

The network had originally slated the premiere for that night, before announcing Wednesday it was pushing it back a week to January 10.

The move to the 10th was to get out of the way of the last new episode of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and to take advantage of promotion from its NFL playoff coverage.

But now ABC said Thursday it is switching the last episode of Grey’s to the 10th, in part to avoid interruptions from coverage of the Iowa Caucus that night.

So NBC reversed course and will once again roll out the show on January 3, sandwiched between original episodes of Deal or No Deal and ER.

ABC is also pushing the premiere of Cashmere Mafia from the 3rd to January 6th, where it will lead out of the last new episode of Desperate Housewives.