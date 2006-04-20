Celebrities Won't Be Cooking Anymore

NBC has pulled Celebrity Cooking Showdown off the air after three airings of the unscripted special, after it failed to find an audience.

The show was scheduled to air every night this week, but got off to a sluggish start Monday at 9 with a 2.8 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo at 9-10.

Matters got worse for the show when it aired Tuesday night at 8 against American Idol and averaged just a 1.1/3 in the demo.

Out from under the weight of Idol, Wednesday's ratings ticked back up slightly, but only to a 1.5/5.

NBC says it will make the final two episodes available online at NBC.com.