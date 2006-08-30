Celebrities Put Fox on Top

Fox’s new talent-competition show, Celebrity Duets, premiered Tuesday night with a 3.0 rating/9 share from 8-10 in the key 18-49 demographic, giving the network an overall win for the night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. But from 9-10, CBS’ Rock Star: Supernova narrowly beat out the warbling celebs, scoring a 3.2/9 in the slot against Celebrity’s 3.1/8. CBS was No. 2 for the night with a 2.7/8. Its highest-rated show was Big Brother, with a 3.1/10 from 8-9.

Coming in at No. 3 was NBC at a 2.2/6. Its only first-run show, Fear Factor, was also its lowest-rated offering, coming in at a 1.7/5 from 8-9. A rerun of Law & Order:SVU was its highest-rated show, with a 2.9/8 in the 10-11 slot.

ABC was fourth with a 2.1/6 for two hours of Jim reruns and another installation of its Primetime: The Outsiders series.

The WB and UPN, soon to be The CW, notched a combined score of 0.6/1.