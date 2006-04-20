Celeb Chefs: Stick a Fork in 'Em?

The third helping of NBC's new reality show, Celebrity Cooking Showdown, may have left a slightly better taste in the Peacock's beak, but it was nothing to write home about.

The 8 p.m. show, which features b-list celebs doing Iron Chef immitations under the tutelage of some real five-star fork-wielders, averaged a 1.5 rating/5 share in Nielsen overnight ratings for the key 18-49 demo, up from a hardly-registering 1/3 Tuesday night against Idol.

Showdown, which is airing every night this week, debuted Monday with a 3/8 at 9 p.m. Monday night, coming in fourth in the time period.

Wednesday's 1.5 was good enough only for fourth place in the time period behind Alias, Amazing Race, and Bones.

Making lemonade from its low-ratings lemons, the Peacock pointed out that its 1.5/5 was up 36% from the night earlier, which meant another 1.6 million viewers.