The cel-ling of the VP

Al Gore animated? The answer is yes, literally. The vice president and Democratic presidential nominee is voicing himself in the season-ender of Fox's futuristic animated sitcom Futurama (and we thought the show already had a robot). Gore is said to be a fan of the show, and producers capitalized on the fact to get a big-name guest star for the May sweeps episode (the finale is May 21). A Futurama crew came to the vice president's residence in Washington on April 17 to tape Gore's part. There is precedent for the candidate's move. In 1968, Richard Nixon, another former VP campaigning for president, delivered the "Sock it to me" line on Laugh In.