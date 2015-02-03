Cedar Creek Grabs WRBU, WZRB for $6 Million

Brian Brady's Cedar Creek Broadcasting has agreed to acquire WRBU St. Louis and WZRB Columbia (S.C.) for $6 million. Ion Media Networks had acquired WRBU and WAZE Evansville from Roberts Broadcasting late in 2013, funding $7.75 million for distributions to creditors.

TVNewscheck reports that Cedar Creek entered into an agreement with Ion to continue broadcasting its programming and to pay Ion to run traffic and master control and handle other station functions.

Brady is the former Fox affiliates board chairman.

WRBU had been St. Louis’s MyNetworkTV affiliate while WZRB was Columbia's CW, before both came on board with Ion.