Cecelia Green Named GM at Schurz

Cecelia M. Green has been named president and general manager of Rushmore Media Company, Schurz Communications’ wholly owned subsidiary that is comprised of KOTA Rapid City (SD), satellite stations KDUH Scottsbluff (NE) and KSGW Sheridan (WY), and Schurz’s local radio stations. Schurz acquired the trio from Duhamel Broadcasting Enterprises, closing the deal April 28.

Known as Lia, Green adds the TV duties to her role as president/general manager of Schurz’s radio group in Rapid City.

“Lia Green is a Black Hills native,” said Marci Burdick, senior VP of Schurz. “She has operated one of the most successful radio groups in South Dakota for nearly 20 years. Lia knows the people and priorities of South Dakota and is uniquely positioned to focus the power of the combined radio-TV group for the good of our employees, our advertisers, our listeners and viewers.”

Senior account executive Penny Lore has been promoted to director of sales at KOTA.

“Penny has spent nearly 20 years at KOTA helping advertisers achieve their marketing goals,” said Green. “She has been a mentor and trainer to countless other sales executives. I am excited she’s expanding her responsibilities on our team.”