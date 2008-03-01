CEA's Shapiro Backs Extensions
Consumer Electronics Association President Gary Shapiro says the government should give viewers more time to cash in their digital-TV-to-analog converter-box coupons than the two-month window.
The $40 coupons can be applied toward the purchase of the converter boxes. Those converters are necessary to allow viewers with analog-only sets not hooked to cable or satellite to still see full-power TV-station signals after Feb. 17, 2009.
Shapiro said he thought the DTV-education program was going along well and he did not buy the doom-and-gloom scenarios about Feb. 17, 2009.
"The world is not going to shut down and nuclear missiles are not going to go off" if a few people lose TV service for a short amount of time, he said, comparing what he called a "minuscule" number of those with, say, the "2 million people who lost their homes due to foreclosures in 2007."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.