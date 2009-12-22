CEA/CTIA Pitch Low-Power Broadcast Model

The Consumer Electronics Association and CTIA-The Wireless

Association say they know how to preserve over-the-air broadcasting, including

HD, while freeing up spectrum for wireless broadband. But it will take a

radical remake of the current broadcasting system.

In a filing at the FCC on spectrum reclamation, the pair

said it would require re-engineering a system that now depends on full-power

stations with interference protection that leaves too many channels unused.

Instead, they say, the government could change the current

high power-high tower system into a low-power network of multiple transmitters

that would allow stations to operate close to each other and free up channels

for other uses.

The groups argue that could free up 100-180 MHz for mobile

broadband, while leaving consumer equipment intact and allowing broadcasters to

continue to use all of their 19.4 mbps data stream and 6 MHz channels.

They also say broadcasters should not be asked to cover the

cost of such a transition. Though they concede there would be some disruption

as broadcasters went from one transmitter to a network of them, they add that

would be balanced against the value of freeing spectrum for other uses.

The groups project the cost at between $1.37 billion and

$1.83 billion, which they call "well within the realm of reason given the

value of the spectrum." That value has been estimated as high as $60

billion.

CEA and CTIA said the proposal was an effort to make "spectrum

available for important wireless broadband needs while ensuring no disruption

for consumers and no injuries to over-the-air full-power broadcast television

capabilities while, at the same time, potentially enabling next generation

television services along with next generation wireless spectrum."