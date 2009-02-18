CEA Wants FCC To Reverse Cablevision Set-Top Waiver

The Consumer Electronics Association asked the Federal Communications Commission to reverse an order that exempts Cablevision Systems from the so-called "integrated set-top ban" until the end of 2010.

The FCC's Media Bureau last month granted Cablevision's request for an extension to its previous waiver. That allows the MSO to continue using smart-card-based set-tops rather than boxes with CableCards, as long as it adheres to a schedule phasing in an "open" downloadable-security technology.

The CEA, in a Feb. 17 filing requesting a review of the order by the full commission, said it hasn't received sufficient information to determine whether the Cablevision system could "form the basis for a national and nationally portable conditional access system that is a true alternative to the CableCard."

