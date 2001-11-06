CEA slams cable on digital again

In it's latest update to the FCC, the Consumer Electronics Association continues to blame the cable industry for the lack of standards necessary to make digital TV compatible with cable systems.

"CEA has little good news to convey regarding cable compatibility," the trade group reported Tuesday.

"CEA members remain unable to design or build any product with minimum competitive functionality for direct operation on a cable system and CEA remains concerned about the lack of commitment by individual cable providers to implement industry standards." - Bill McConnell