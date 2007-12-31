CEA Promotes Safe TV-Set Installation

The Consumer Electronics Association's Product Safety Working Group released new and revised TV tip stability educational flyers to help ensure that new TVs are installed safely.

The trade group released one flyer for flat-panel displays and one for CRT displays. The two flyers are available for download.

“The consumer-electronics industry is committed to providing safe and enjoyable entertainment," PSWG chair and Toshiba America Consumer Products manager of regulatory compliance Jeff Howell said in a statement. "The flyers are one way that the industry provides information to consumers on how to use our products while avoiding unnecessary injury."

CEA senior vice president of government affairs Michael Petricone added, "This voluntary industry effort demonstrates our commitment to consumer safety. These educational materials give consumers the information they need to properly install their televisions."