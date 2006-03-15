CEA Picks Pioneers

The Academy of Digital Television Pioneers, a group of over 200 individuals who have pioneered the switch to DTV, picked by CEA, held their DTV Academy awards Wednesday at a Consumer Electronics Association summit in Washington (co-sponsored by B&C).

And the winners were:

•Best DTV program provider: DirecTV

•Best DTV leadership: Peter Fannon of Panasonic

•Best DTV Leadership: A tie between the four most powerful legislators on telecom issues: House Commerce Committee Chairman Joe Barton, House Telecommunications Subcommittee Chairman Fred Upton, and Senate Commerce Committee Co-Chairs Ted Stevens and Daniel Inouye. "They're doing the people's work, and this will be a short program," said CEA President Gary Shapiro of the absence of all of the congressmen.

•Peoples Choice for favorite HD Program: Monday Night Football

•President's Award for outstanding Contributions: Rick Chessen, FCC DTV Task Force