CEA Outlines Changes For 2010 Int'l CES

New York - The Consumer Electronics Association (CEA), producer of International CES, announced venue changes for the 2010 event, two returning keynote speakers and a new spotlighted area called Living In Digital Times.

CES will now be centralized at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) and the Las Vegas Hilton, with the Sands Convention Center no longer being part of the 2010 show. The Venetian will still have display space for high-performance audio, according to Jason Oxman, industry affairs senior VP.

Since planned construction at the LVCC has been postponed indefinitely, more temporary structures can be built there for exhibits, Oxman said.

Click here to read the full story from TWICE.