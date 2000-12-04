CEA nudges FCC on DTV sets

The cable industry has reneged on its pledge to make DTV sets that connect to cable without set-top boxes, and the FCC should step in, the Consumer Electronics Association said last week. CEA wants two FCC actions: imposition of descrambler standards so customers can eliminate set-top boxes, and an agreement that will allow use of electronic program guides and other interactive TV services. The cable industry says standards are moving along and urged the FCC to leave industry standards to the private sector.