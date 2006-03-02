CEA Nominates DTV Pioneers

The Consumer Electronics Association has nominated DTV Pioneers in five categories, including covering all its bases when it comes to the top Washington legislators who deal in key CEA issues like the DTV transition.

Under the heading: Best DTV Leadership (Government) are, nominees in the following order, Senator Daniel Inouye (D-HI); Senator Ted Stevens (R-AK); Congressman Joe Barton (R-TX); and Congressman Fred Upton (R-MI).

Stevens and Inouye are co-chairmen of the Senate Commerce Committee, while Barton is Chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, Upton Chairman of the Telecommunications Subcommittee.

Following--taken straight from the CEA e-mail on the event--is the entire list of nominees. Winners wil be announced at CEA's Academy of Digital Television Pioneer Awards March 15 at the Ronald Reagan Center in Washington.

The awards are given out in five areas: DTV content development/delivery, people's choice for their favorite HDTV programming, analog-to-digital transition leadership in both the industry and government and overall contribution to the transition to DTV.

Best DTV Program Provider:



DirecTV

Comcast

Time Warner

Best DTV Leadership (Industry):

Bryan Burns, vice president, strategic business planning and development, ESPN

Peter Fannon, vice president for technology policy, government and regulatory affairs, Panasonic

Marty Franks, executive vice president, planning, policy and government relations, CBS

Best DTV Leadership (Government):

Senator Daniel Inouye (D-HI)

Senator Ted Stevens (R-AK)

Congressman Joe Barton (R-TX)

Congressman Fred Upton (R-MI)

People's Choice:

CSI - The Entire Franchise (CBS)

NFL Monday Night Football (ABC)

SportsCenter (ESPN)

Lost (ABC)





President's Award for Outstanding Contribution:

Rick Chessen, Chair FCC DTV Task Force