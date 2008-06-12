CEA, NATAS Launching Global Media Awards

The Consumer Electronics Association and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences are launching the Global Media Awards, which will honor excellence in technology and content programming. The inaugural awards will be handed out at the 2009 CES Show in Las Vegas next January.

“The International CES is the global intersection of digital entertainment and technology,” CEA president and CEO Gary Shapiro said in announcing the awards. “The companies responsible for bringing new digital media and content to consumers around the world deserve special recognition, and the International CES is the perfect venue for this new awards program. We’re thrilled to partner with NATAS to bring this new collaboration to the CES show floor.”