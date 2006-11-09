CEA Launches DTV Shopping Guides
With the peak holiday shopping rush just around the corner, the Consumer Electronics Associatoin has teamed with CNET to produce online DTV guides.
The guides, at www.MyCEknowhow.com, have been created to give viewers a leg up on TV set shopping and are described as "brand-neutra" aids to help consumers "weigh all the options and select the set that best meets their needs."
CEA already has online guieds for digital imaging and MP3 players, as well as one to help set up antennas for HDTV reception.
