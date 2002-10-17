CEA launches battle vs. DTV-tuner mandate

The Consumer Electronics Association, making good on a vow to fight the

Federal Communications Commission in court, asked the Federal Appeals

Court in Washington, D.C., to strike down rules requiring nearly all TV sets to

be equipped with digital tuners by 2007.

"The vast majority of consumers do not need and will not use these devices in

order to receive digital-television programming," CEA attorneys told the court.

The CEA argued that the FCC does not have legal authority to require digital

tuners. Under rules imposed in August, 50 percent of sets 36 inches and larger

must have digital tuners by 2004 and 100 percent of 13-inch and larger ones by

2007.