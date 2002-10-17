CEA launches battle vs. DTV-tuner mandate
The Consumer Electronics Association, making good on a vow to fight the
Federal Communications Commission in court, asked the Federal Appeals
Court in Washington, D.C., to strike down rules requiring nearly all TV sets to
be equipped with digital tuners by 2007.
"The vast majority of consumers do not need and will not use these devices in
order to receive digital-television programming," CEA attorneys told the court.
The CEA argued that the FCC does not have legal authority to require digital
tuners. Under rules imposed in August, 50 percent of sets 36 inches and larger
must have digital tuners by 2004 and 100 percent of 13-inch and larger ones by
2007.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.