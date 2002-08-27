CEA expands DTV road show

The Consumer Electronics Association -- which has been labeled a

digital-television foot-dragger by Federal Communications Commission chairman

Michael Powell -- is going on the offensive by expanding its high-definition-TV outreach

efforts.

The CEA is holding HDTV update meetings in five markets to "give local parties an

opportunity to discuss ways of working together to achieve greater consumer

awareness of HDTV."

The meetings of broadcast, cable and retail representatives will be held in

Philadelphia (Sept. 18); Washington, D.C. (Sept. 19); Boston (Sept. 24); San

Francisco (Oct. 16); and Los Angeles (Oct. 17), chosen for their "strong HDTV

retail presence" and number of digital-TV outlets.

"We had great success with similar meetings in Detroit, Chicago and

Minneapolis earlier this year," CEA president Gary Shapiro said, "so it was a

logical decision to extend the program into more of our major HDTV markets."

Anyone wishing to attend can e-mail contact Bob Loder at

bloder@goldenloder.com.