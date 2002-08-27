CEA expands DTV road show
The Consumer Electronics Association -- which has been labeled a
digital-television foot-dragger by Federal Communications Commission chairman
Michael Powell -- is going on the offensive by expanding its high-definition-TV outreach
efforts.
The CEA is holding HDTV update meetings in five markets to "give local parties an
opportunity to discuss ways of working together to achieve greater consumer
awareness of HDTV."
The meetings of broadcast, cable and retail representatives will be held in
Philadelphia (Sept. 18); Washington, D.C. (Sept. 19); Boston (Sept. 24); San
Francisco (Oct. 16); and Los Angeles (Oct. 17), chosen for their "strong HDTV
retail presence" and number of digital-TV outlets.
"We had great success with similar meetings in Detroit, Chicago and
Minneapolis earlier this year," CEA president Gary Shapiro said, "so it was a
logical decision to extend the program into more of our major HDTV markets."
Anyone wishing to attend can e-mail contact Bob Loder at
bloder@goldenloder.com.
