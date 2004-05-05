CEA: DTV-Set Sales Soar

Digital-TV-set sales were up 104% in the first quarter of 2004, according to figures released by the Consumer Electronics Association.

Sales totaled 1.39 million units, which included both monitors (sets without built-in DTV tuners) and integrated sets (monitors and tuners). CEA did not break out the two categories.

Arguably, the key figure for digital transition watchers is integrated set sales, since those are the ones that can receive over-the-air digital signals without any additional equipment. Monitor sales could as easily be a reflection of the growth of DVDs as of the switch to digital broadcasts.

Sales for the quarter topped $2 billion, an 89% increase over first-quarter 2003.