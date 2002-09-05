CEA: DTV sales are soaring
According to the Consumer Electronics Association, July sales to dealers of
"DTV products" -- a combination of integrated sets (including tuners) and
monitors -- were up 81 percent to 213,159 units from July 2001. The average
price was $1,733 for a total dollar figure of $369,311,697.
Due to Federal Trade Commission rules regarding equipment produced by a
limited number of companies, the CEA does not break out totals for monitors versus
integrated tuners (TVs that can actually receive and decode a broadcast digital-TV
signal).
Set-top-box sales for the first seven months of the year totaled 44,291 units
at an average price of $499. That's way down from the 79,101 units sold in the
same period in 2001.
CEA president Gary Shapiro attributed the drop-off to "Americans waiting for
more compelling high-definition content."
The CEA has been criticized in Washington, D.C., for not ramping up integrated-set
production.
The trade group has countered that the additional expense is a penalty consumers
shouldn't have to pay when content providers have not stepped up to the plate
with HD programming worth the additional cost.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.