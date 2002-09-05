CEA: DTV sales are soaring

According to the Consumer Electronics Association, July sales to dealers of

"DTV products" -- a combination of integrated sets (including tuners) and

monitors -- were up 81 percent to 213,159 units from July 2001. The average

price was $1,733 for a total dollar figure of $369,311,697.

Due to Federal Trade Commission rules regarding equipment produced by a

limited number of companies, the CEA does not break out totals for monitors versus

integrated tuners (TVs that can actually receive and decode a broadcast digital-TV

signal).

Set-top-box sales for the first seven months of the year totaled 44,291 units

at an average price of $499. That's way down from the 79,101 units sold in the

same period in 2001.

CEA president Gary Shapiro attributed the drop-off to "Americans waiting for

more compelling high-definition content."

The CEA has been criticized in Washington, D.C., for not ramping up integrated-set

production.

The trade group has countered that the additional expense is a penalty consumers

shouldn't have to pay when content providers have not stepped up to the plate

with HD programming worth the additional cost.