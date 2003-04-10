CEA: DTV promo flap a misunderstanding

Responding to National Association of Broadcasters president Eddie Fritts'

charge that the Consumer Electronics Association had "reneged" on plans to

partner with the NAB to promote digital television, the CEA's Michael Petricone said

Fritts was responding to something CEA president Gary Shapiro "didn't

say."

Shapiro, at the NAB convention in Las Vegas, was not talking about general

promotion of the digital-TV rollout, Petricone said, but about the promotion of antenna

usage, pointing out that the CEA's antenna Web site "has not been supported by NAB."

According to Petricone, the two executives are working to clear up

the misunderstanding.