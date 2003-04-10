CEA: DTV promo flap a misunderstanding
Responding to National Association of Broadcasters president Eddie Fritts'
charge that the Consumer Electronics Association had "reneged" on plans to
partner with the NAB to promote digital television, the CEA's Michael Petricone said
Fritts was responding to something CEA president Gary Shapiro "didn't
say."
Shapiro, at the NAB convention in Las Vegas, was not talking about general
promotion of the digital-TV rollout, Petricone said, but about the promotion of antenna
usage, pointing out that the CEA's antenna Web site "has not been supported by NAB."
According to Petricone, the two executives are working to clear up
the misunderstanding.
