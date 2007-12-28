CEA: DTV Penetration Tops 50% Mark in U.S.

The Consumer Electronics Association released new research Friday stating that more than 50% of U.S. households currently own digital-television sets.

The trade group projected that manufacturers will post 11% revenue growth, to more than $25 billion, from sales of DTV sets in 2007, as well as 13% revenue and 17% unit-sales growth in 2008.

“I am proud to announce our nation has hit this digital milestone,” CEA president and CEO Gary Shapiro said in a statement. “With 50% of U.S. homes able to experience the reality of digital television, we have crossed a critical threshold.”

He added, “2008 will continue to demonstrate the growth and success of DTV, with nearly 32 million units forecasted to ship. Consumers are particularly keen to add HDTV to their homes, with high-definition expected to account for 79% of total DTV shipments in the United States in 2008.”