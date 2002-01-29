CDD's Chester keeps pushing for info
The Center for Digital Democracy continued to press the Bush administration
for answers on how it decided to move reviews of media mergers strictly to the
Department of Justice.
The CDD is concerned that taking media-merger reviews away from the Federal
Trade Commission will result in less objective examinations of these
mergers.
On Tuesday, CDD executive director Jeff Chester sent letters to the DOJ, the
FTC and Senate Commerce Committee chairman Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) asking
whether a committee of private citizens had been formed to advise the FTC on the
issue.
Chester said the use of such an advisory committee may be illegal, and he
asked Hollings to further investigate.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.