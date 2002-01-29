CDD's Chester keeps pushing for info

The Center for Digital Democracy continued to press the Bush administration

for answers on how it decided to move reviews of media mergers strictly to the

Department of Justice.

The CDD is concerned that taking media-merger reviews away from the Federal

Trade Commission will result in less objective examinations of these

mergers.

On Tuesday, CDD executive director Jeff Chester sent letters to the DOJ, the

FTC and Senate Commerce Committee chairman Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) asking

whether a committee of private citizens had been formed to advise the FTC on the

issue.

Chester said the use of such an advisory committee may be illegal, and he

asked Hollings to further investigate.