CDD tells FCC to dis dish deal
The Center for Digital Democracy Monday filed a petition to deny the
acquisition of DirecTV Inc. by News Corp.
The center said the deal's problem areas include "digital television,
interactive television, broadband content, electronic program guides,
conditional-access software, advertising competition and the set-top-box
market."
The CDD said that if the commission investigates each area, "it will reject the
transfer."
Also filing comments in the proceeding Monday were PBS and the Association of
Public TV Stations.
They said that if the FCC approves the deal, it must make sure its
local-into-local delivery does not put some stations on so-called wing
satellites that require second dishes.
It also said News Corp. would need to promise to carry all noncommercial
broadcasters' free, nonduplicative digital signals.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.