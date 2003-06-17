CDD tells FCC to dis dish deal

The Center for Digital Democracy Monday filed a petition to deny the

acquisition of DirecTV Inc. by News Corp.

The center said the deal's problem areas include "digital television,

interactive television, broadband content, electronic program guides,

conditional-access software, advertising competition and the set-top-box

market."

The CDD said that if the commission investigates each area, "it will reject the

transfer."

Also filing comments in the proceeding Monday were PBS and the Association of

Public TV Stations.

They said that if the FCC approves the deal, it must make sure its

local-into-local delivery does not put some stations on so-called wing

satellites that require second dishes.

It also said News Corp. would need to promise to carry all noncommercial

broadcasters' free, nonduplicative digital signals.