CCW Event Becomes NAB Show New York in Rebrand

The National Association of Broadcasters is rebranding its CCW event as NAB Show New York.

NAB Show New York, a name that highlights the NAB Show brand, is taking place Wednesday and Thursday at the Javits Convention Center in New York, with thousands of media and entertainment professionals attending the annual conference. The new tagline for the event is “The Essence of NAB. The Power of NYC.”

“We are excited to bring the NAB Show brand to the thriving New York City media and entertainment market,” said Gordon Smith, NAB president and CEO. “The goal for the new brand is to enhance the experience for all attendees while making the event unique to New York – a mecca for the media and entertainment community.”