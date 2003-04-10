CCTA unveils Western Show committee
The California Cable and Telecommunications Association Wednesday introduced
the organizing committee for the 2003 Western Show.
The group represents companies across the cable industry, including
programmers, MSOs, technology vendors and other related businesses.
Among the committee members are:
Janice Aull, senior vice president and general manager, Home Box Office.
Bridget Baker, senior VP, cable distribution, NBC Cable
Networks.
Peggy Ballard, VP, strategic communications,
Scientific-Atlanta Inc.
Maggie Bellville, executive VP, Charter Communications Inc.
Sean Bratches, executive VP, affiliate sales and marketing,
ESPN.
John Dyer, senior VP, operations, Cox Communications Inc.
Marwan Fawaz, chief technology officer, Adelphia Communications
Corp.
David Fellows, CTO, Comcast Corp.
Lindsay Gardner, executive VP, affiliate sales and
marketing, Fox Cable Networks.
Larry Oliver, VP and group publisher, Reed Business Information (parent of Broadcasting & Cable.
The 2003 Western Show, dubbed Broadband Plus for the second time, will take
place in Anaheim, Calif., Dec. 2 through 5.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.