CCTA unveils Western Show committee

The California Cable and Telecommunications Association Wednesday introduced

the organizing committee for the 2003 Western Show.

The group represents companies across the cable industry, including

programmers, MSOs, technology vendors and other related businesses.

Among the committee members are:

Janice Aull, senior vice president and general manager, Home Box Office.

Bridget Baker, senior VP, cable distribution, NBC Cable

Networks.

Peggy Ballard, VP, strategic communications,

Scientific-Atlanta Inc.

Maggie Bellville, executive VP, Charter Communications Inc.

Sean Bratches, executive VP, affiliate sales and marketing,

ESPN.

John Dyer, senior VP, operations, Cox Communications Inc.

Marwan Fawaz, chief technology officer, Adelphia Communications

Corp.

David Fellows, CTO, Comcast Corp.

Lindsay Gardner, executive VP, affiliate sales and

marketing, Fox Cable Networks.

Larry Oliver, VP and group publisher, Reed Business Information (parent of Broadcasting & Cable.

The 2003 Western Show, dubbed Broadband Plus for the second time, will take

place in Anaheim, Calif., Dec. 2 through 5.