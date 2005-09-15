CBS/UPN Promotes Affiliate Relations Exec

Rhonda Troutman, VP, business affairs and administration, for CBS/UPN affiliate relations, has been named senior VP.

She reports to division president Peter Schruth, who called Troutman instrumental in crafting "relevant and mutually advantageous relationships with our affiliates."

At a meeting with the network in June, affiliates were generally upbeat about their relationship as well, buoyed by the network's first-place finish in the prime time ratings.

They did express some concern over how the proceeds would be divvied up from retransmission consent negotiations with cable operators and about the pace of multicasting efforts.--Jim Benson contributed to this item.

