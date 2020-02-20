CBSN Adds Denver Outlet

CBS TV stations has added Denver as its seventh market for a local streaming version of its CBSN 24/7 online news service.

CBSN Denver joins similar CBS ad-supported OTT news services in New York, Los Aangeles, Boston, San Francisco, Minnesota and Philadelphia. It will stream CBS' KCNC-TV newscasts and breaking news coverage as well as its own anchored programming and an on-demand library of news content.

CBSN Pittsburgh is expected to debut later this month, with Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami, Sacramento and Baltimore, the other markets where it has owned TV stations, expected to come online over the next few months.

“CBS 4 does a terrific job of ‘covering Colorado first.’ As the state prepares to hold its first presidential primary in two decades, this is a perfect time to broaden the reach of the station’s award-winning news coverage by launching CBSN Denver,” said CBS Television Stations president Peter Dunn in a statement. “The response to our first six launches is exceeding our expectations, and we look forward to seeing this trend continue in Denver and the six other markets where we will be rolling out these OTT services in the near future.”