CBS.com scores on Survivor
Survivor: The Australian Outback sparked a record a 200 million page views on CBS.com during the run of the reality series, CBS reports.
CBS claims that figure doubled the traffic to its site generated by the first Survivor series last summer. More than one million Web surfers logged onto the site during the second series. The final episode of the Australian Outback edition spurred 11 million page views. - Richard Tedesco
