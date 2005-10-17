CBS.com “Primed” For Blogging

CBS.com says prime time stars, writers and producers of prime time series will do some behind-the-scenes blogging to give viewers more insight into the production process.

CSI: Miami, for example, will have executive story editor Corey Miller providing viewers a look at the creative process and how an episode evolves from being an idea to a program.

NCIS’ Pauley Perette will blog about shooting the show, while racers on The Amazing Race: Family Edition will offer commentary on each leg.

The Survivor Guatemala blog will be an online reunion of past Survivor participants including Rob Cesternino, Jonny Fairplay, Jenna Morasca and Coby Archa discussing the current season’s twists and turns.

Other shows to offer blogs include Ghost Whisperer,Threshold, and How I Met Your Mother.