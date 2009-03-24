CBS.com Posts Record Month in Unique Viewers, Streams, and Minutes

CBS.com recorded a record-setting 21 million unique viewers for the month of February, with a 576% increase for the month compared to last year. The site also saw large year-by-year increases in streams (up 315%) and total minutes (up 452%).



“We continue to see growth to CBS.com as a result of our strategy to bring our content to where fans are through hundreds of CBS Audience Network partners," said Bill Binenstock, VP of CBS.com in a statement.



The growth of CBS.com is driven by a multi-partner syndication strategy which includes 300 partner sites that stream content from CBS.com through the audience network. CBS.com also capitalized on success of shows like The Amazing Race by building out behind-the-scenes video content related to the programming as well as games and online contest.



The network can also thank Joaquin Phoenix, whose incoherent rambling interview on David Letterman Feb. 11 delivered more than 7.5 million clips views online the week following the Late Show broadcast.