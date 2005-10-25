CBS.com To Host Dead Chat

Perhaps foreseeing an upcoming date change for Halloween, medium James Van Praagh will host a "Ghost Whisperer Halloween Séance" on Oct. 27.

Van Praagh, who is co-executive producer of the freshman CBS Friday-night drama Ghost Whisperer, in which Jennifer Love Hewitt can communicate with the dead, will conduct a one-hour live séance in which he will do readings for the public via streaming video on CBS.com.

Those who want to resurrect the event will also be able to download the séance as a podcast, and the event will be archived on CBS.com.