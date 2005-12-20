CBS.com Channels the Dead

James Van Praagh is talking to dead people once again during a live one-hour séance via streaming video on CBS.com on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Beginning at 3 p.m. ET, the public will be able to contact Van Praagh, the co-executive producer of the popular CBS drama Ghost Whisperer, either by phone or through a designated chat room.

Viewers will also be able to download the séance as a podcast, and it will be archived on CBS.com. This “Ghost Whisperer Séance” is Van Praagh’s second via CBS.com; his “Ghost Whisperer Halloween Séance” streamed on Oct. 27.