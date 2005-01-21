CBS Yanks Universe

Center of the Universe has been yanked from CBS' schedule, ending a disappointing four-month run for the star-studded Wednesday-night comedy.

It’s being replaced by Yes, Dear, which enters its fifth season on the network after a hiatus that began at the end of last season.

Universe is one of three freshman CBS shows that have been bumped from the schedule. The others are the critically acclaimed Clubhouse, which never found an audience, and Dr. Vegas, a Rob Lowe drama that bombed with critics and viewers alike.

Only two other freshmen remain on the CBS schedule – CSI: New York and Listen Up starring Seinfeld-veteran Jason Alexander.

Additionally, CBS axed The Will immediately after its pilot episode debuted earlier this month to dismal ratings and reviews.

In Universe, John Goodman played John Barnett, a well intentioned family man with an eccentric family that includes a sex-obsessed father Art (Ed Asner), a loopy mom Marge (Olympia Dukakis) and a relatively balanced wife (Jean Smart)