CBS Yanks Century City

CBS is pulling futuristic legal drama Century City off the air after only three episodes.

The show had replaced The Guardian on Tuesday at 9 p.m., which will return to the time slot.

In its three airings, Century City averaged 2.0/5 in adults 18-49, 2.8/6 in adults 25-54 and 7.9 million viewers.

Season-to-date, The Guardian hadaveraged 2.5/6 in adults 18-49, 3.3/8 in adults 25-54 and 10.5 million viewers. Although Century City failed to improve on The Guardian's ratings, CBS sources say The Guardian remains on the bubble for next season. Century City is produced by Universal Network Television.