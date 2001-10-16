CBS yanks anthrax Agency episode

CBS has pulled an episode of new CIA drama The Agency that dealt with

anthrax.

The episode, entitled 'Anthrax,' was originally scheduled to air last

Thursday, but it got bumped by President Bush's national address and was

rescheduled to air this Thursday at 10 p.m. EST/PST.

In its place Thursday, CBS will air an episode of The Agency that

deals with Americans taken hostage in Indonesia.

'As the anthrax cases have spread throughout the country, it became very

clear that we couldn't broadcast this particular episode this week,' a CBS

spokesman said. He wouldn't comment on whether the anthrax episode will be

rescheduled.