CBS yanks anthrax Agency episode
CBS has pulled an episode of new CIA drama The Agency that dealt with
anthrax.
The episode, entitled 'Anthrax,' was originally scheduled to air last
Thursday, but it got bumped by President Bush's national address and was
rescheduled to air this Thursday at 10 p.m. EST/PST.
In its place Thursday, CBS will air an episode of The Agency that
deals with Americans taken hostage in Indonesia.
'As the anthrax cases have spread throughout the country, it became very
clear that we couldn't broadcast this particular episode this week,' a CBS
spokesman said. He wouldn't comment on whether the anthrax episode will be
rescheduled.
