CBS, Xceed sign Web development deal

CBS Entertainment and Worldwide Xceed Group a leading digital strategy and professional services firm, today announced a deal Xceed will collaborate with CBS to develop, produce, and maintain CBS show sites.

Xceed created the sites for Survivor: The Australian Outback and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. CBs is obviously pleased with the Survivor site, which it claims has drawn more than 110 million page views.

Xceed will now start to work with CBS Entertainment to develop new sites for all CBS shows and will also provide performance analysis of all CBS sites. Terms of the pact were not disclosed. - Richard Tedesco