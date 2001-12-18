CBS Without Christmas , with weekly win

CBS won the weekly ratings race in total viewers and households for the sixth

straight week, but NBC regained its hold on adults 18 through 49 for the week of

Dec. 10 through 16.

Led by strong ratings for its Sunday movie, A Town Without Christmas,

CBS averaged a network best 8.4 rating/14 share in households and 12.5 million

viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

A Town Without Christmas, which averaged 17.4 million viewers and an

11.8/19 in households Dec. 16, ranks as the most-watched CBS Sunday-night movie

since May 14, 2000 (Jesus, Part 1).

CBS was also led by the finale of The Amazing Race, which averaged a

series best 13.7 million viewers.

As for NBC, which fell to CBS in adults 18 through 49 the week before, it

averaged a network best 4.9/13 in the key demo.

Eriq LaSalle's final episode on ER was the most-watched and

highest-rated show of the week, averaging 28.9 million viewers and a 14.0/35 in

adults 18 through 49.

NBC finished the week in second place in households (7.9/13) and total

viewers (12.1 million).

ABC finished third in both households (6.4/11) and total viewers (9.5

million), but fourth in adults 18 through 49 (3.4/9).

Fox finished third in adults 18 through 49 (3.7/10) and fourth in the other

two categories with a 5.1/8 household average and 8 million

viewers.