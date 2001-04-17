CBS wins week behind Survivor

A Survivor-strong CBS topped the networks in both total viewers and adults 18-49, for the week of April 9-15, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Following CBS' 12.4 million viewers for the period, came ABC (9.8 million), boasting strong outings by new entry My Wife and Kids, and NBC (8.1 million), still backed by a strong Thursday lineup. Too bad NBC's The Weakest Link couldn't be included for this ratings week - the network landed in fourth place in adults 18-49 (3.2), behind CBS (4.1), Fox (3.5) and ABC (3.3).

Fox, which came in first in adults 18-34 (3.8/13) for the 19th time this season, could crow about the continued muscle of Boot Camp, which was the highest-rated program Tuesday night in adults 18-49 and adults 18-34. - Susanne Ault