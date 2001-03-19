CBS wins the week

With help from Survivor: The Australian Outback

and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CBS won the weekly ratings race in households and tied ABC for first in adults 18-49. For the week of March 5-11, CBS averaged a network-best 8.4 rating/14 share in households, 12.2 million viewers and a 4.0 rating in adults 18-49. It was the first time CBS has topped NBC in the adults 18-49 demo since the advent of the Nielsen People Meters. NBC finished the week tied for third with Fox in adults 18-49, scoring a 3.8 average. Survivor and CSI

ranked as the week's No. 1 and No. 2 shows, respectively, with Survivor averaging 28.7 million viewers, a 17.1 rating/26 share and a 12.1/31 in adults 18-49. CSI, which follows Survivor at 9 p.m. ET/PT, drew 23 million viewers and a 14.4/22 in households.