CBS wins week

Led by drama CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,

CBS won the weekly ratings race in all key demographics, including adults 18-49.

CBS won the 11th week of the season (Dec. 3-9) in total viewers

(12.1 million), households (8.0 rating/13 share), adults 24-54 (4.8/12) and

adults 18-49 (4.0/11).

CBS topped both NBC and ABC in the adults 18-49 demo by

just one-tenth of a rating point, as both averaged a 3.9/11.

CSI was the top show of the week

in viewers (24 million), households (14.9/23) and finished second only to NBC's

Friends in adults 18-49.

Friends averaged a network-best 10.6/29 in 18-49, while CSI averaged an 8.9/22.

CBS's Survivor: Africa placed fourth in adults 18-49 with a 7.9/21 and

averaged 19.3 million viewers.

ABC finished the week in second in total viewers with 11.2 million, while NBC

averaged a third-place 10.5 million.

Fox finished the week at a 3.8/10 in adults 18-49 and

with 8.3 million viewers.