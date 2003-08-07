CBS wins Wednesday

CBS won the Wednesday night ratings battle across most of the key ratings

categories with 60 Minutes II, Big Brother and 48 Hours.

Fox won adults 18-34 with it coverage of the Teen Choice Awards.

NBC was second in households and viewers but fourth among adults 18-49 with a

lineup that included the premiere of reality show Race to the Altar,

West Wing and Law & Order.

Altar finished fourth across the board in its 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. time

period.

ABC was third among adults 18-49 (ahead of NBC) and 25-54 (ahead of Fox) and

fourth in households for the night with My Wife & Kids, George Lopez,

the premiere of Real Roseanne and Family.

Roseanne finished third in the key demos ahead on NBC’s West

Wing.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages: CBS, 9

million; NBC, 6.9 million; Fox, 6.8 million; ABC, 5.8 million.

Adults 18-49(rating/share): CBS, 2.9/9; Fox, 2.8/9; ABC, 2.4/8; NBC, 2.3/7.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN averaged a 2.2/4 with

Enterprise and Twilight Zone and The WB averaged a 1.8/3 with

Smallville and Pepsi Smash.