CBS Wins Weak Wednesday

Nobody was watching a lot of broadcast network TV Wednesday night, which consisted entirely of repeats except for Univision, but CBS had the most 18-49 viewers according to preliminary overnight (Fast National) Nielsen ratings.

CBS averaged a 3.1 rating/9 share, led by CSI:NY at 10 (3.6/10). ABC was second with a 2.5/7 on the night in the 18-49 demo. It's top show was Lost, with a 2.6/7 at 9-10.

Fox edged out NBC for third with a 2.3/7. It's top show was That 70's Show at a 2.5/8 to win its 8-8:30 time period.

NBC averaged a 2.2/6 in the demo. The peacock's top performer was Law & Order, with a 2.8/8 at 10 p.m.

Univision, in its third day of being rated side-by-side against the English-language nets, was a solid fifth at a 1.8, well above netlets WB and UPN, though Univision is primarily targeting a different, Spanish-language, audience and advertiser, so the comparisons are somewhat manzanas to naranjas.

Univision's highlight was soap Contra Viento Y Marea (Against All Odds), which, not necessarily against all odds, beat out NBC's E-Ring for fourth place at 8-9 with a 1.9/6), with Viento Y Marea's second half-hour (2.0/6) placing third at 8:30-9, topping Stacked on Fox as well.

The WB was sixth with a .8/2 for repeats of its dramas, while UPN recorded a .6/2 for a mix of sitcom and drama reruns.

