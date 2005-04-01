CBS Wins in a Walk

CBS ran the table Thursday night, winning every half hour in total viewers and the 18-49 demo in the Nielsen overnight prime time ratings race on its way to an easy nightly win.

CSI led the way, with a 9.8 rating/24 share* at 9-10, with an able assist from Survivor at 8 (7.7/21, and Without a Trace at 10 (6.3). That's more than double its NCAA rating/share of the previous Thursday, though it also had to compete with an extra Idol half hour after the show flubbed some phone numbers and had to revote.

The Peacock was a distant second in the pecking order with a 4.3/11. Its top show by far was Apprentice at 9-10, which averaged a 6.0/15.

Fox nudged out ABC for third with two hours worth of Tru Calling, which averaged a 2.1/6.

ABC recorded a 2.1/5, with Prime Time Live doing the heavy lifting at a 2.6/7 and Extreme Makeover continuing to struggle at 9 with a 1.7, coming in fifth behind UPN's wrestling.

UPN averaged a 1.9/5 for WWE Smackdown, followed by The WB in sixth with a .9/2 for The Starlet (two repeats) and Blue Collar TV (a repeat and an original).

*A rating represents the percentage of all TV homes (or in the case of demos, persons) in the U.S. who are tuned to a broadcast in any given minute. By contrast, the share is the percentage of homes/persons that have the TV set on and are tuned to that broadcast in the same given minute.

