CBS wins Tuesday ratings battle

CBS won the Tuesday-night household battle and total-viewer race, while NBC

attracted more adults 18 through 49, a key demo for ad buyers.

At 8 p.m., JAG got CBS off to a strong start in the household race,

while NBC and Fox duked it out for adults 18 through 49.

NBC's Will & Grace and Watching Ellie edged out Fox's

That 70s Show and Andy Richter Controls the Universe for top honors in the demo race

from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. (3.5 vs. 3.4).

The battle from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. shifted to NBC and ABC.

ABC's NYPD Blue won the hour based on households and viewers, while

NBC took 18-through-49 honors with Frasier and Scrubs, averaging a 5

rating in the demo across the hour.

At 10 p.m., Judging Amy (CBS) won the household and viewer races, while

Dateline got the biggest share of the 18-through-49 crowd.

All of the ratings data are based on Nielsen Media Research's fast national

report, issued Wednesday morning.

The household standings for the night: CBS 7.2/12, ABC 6.4/11, NBC 6.3/11 and

Fox 4.8/8.

For the 18-through-49 demo, the standings were: NBC 4/12, Fox 3.5/10, ABC 3.2/9

and CBS 2.5/7.